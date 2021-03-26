Body believed to be that of elderly Invercargill man Raymond Horn found

Raymond Horn. Photo / Supplied

Police in Invercargill have found the body of an elderly man which they believe belongs to Raymond Horn, who has been missing for more than a month.

Detective Alun Griffiths said the body was found this afternoon in a wooded area near Bill Richardson Drive, Invercargill.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe the deceased to be missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn.

"Raymond's family have been advised."

Police will not be in a position to comment further on the circumstances of the death until after a post-mortem examination has been done, Griffiths said.

Horn has been the subject of a weeks-long search after he went missing on February 15.

Teams of Land Search and Rescue volunteers, other volunteers and police have been searching for him since.

Horn, who has dementia, walked with a limp and was non-verbal, went missing from Walmsley House, a rest home in the suburb of Richmond.