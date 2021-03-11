Boat seized after men caught with 99 snapper at Kawakawa Bay in the Hauraki Gulf

Some of the 99 snapper caught on a boat at Kawakawa Bay. The boat has been seized and the three men on board face prosecution. Photo / Supplied

Fishery officers have seized a boat that was caught in the Hauraki Gulf with almost five times the legal limit of snapper.

The three men on the boat were caught with 99 snapper between them inside a mussel farm near Kawakawa Bay east of Clevedon on Wednesday, and are likely to face prosecution.

The daily limit in the area is seven snapper per person, or 21 between three men.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said one snapper was undersized, and officers also found one undersized kingfish in the catch.

Some of the 99 snapper found on the boat at Kawakawa Bay. Photo / Supplied

MPI District Team Leader Fish Compliance, Glen Blackwell said the group had "far more than their daily share".

"Their vessel was seized and the three fishers are likely to face prosecution," he said.

"This is a large amount of snapper. The rules are there for a reason – to ensure sustainability of the fishing resources so that everyone can have the opportunity to put kaimoana on the table.

"MPI encourages people to report suspected illegal activity through the ministry's 0800 4 POACHER number (0800 47 62 24).

"Recreational fishers are encouraged to download the free NZ Fishing Rules app."