Boat capsizes on Kapiti Coast, rescued occupants 'exhausted', police say

The boat capsized about 100m off the coast of Te Horo Beach. Image / Google Maps

All occupants of a capsized boat on the Kapiti Coast are "exhausted" but unharmed, police say.

Police received an alert at 9.20am today that a boat had capsized about 100m off the coast of Te Horo Beach in Kapiti.

Coastguard, the surf lifesaving club and Search and Rescue were all notified, as well as a rescue helicopter crew, but within 15 minutes the three occupants of the boat had been rescued.

"Everyone's okay and accounted for," a police spokeswoman said.

The people were "quite exhausted" but otherwise no injuries had been reported.