Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry forced to turn back after hitting wharf

Cargo and passengers are being disembarked after the incident. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Cargo and passengers are being disembarked after the incident. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Bluebridge ferry has been forced to turn back this morning after it hit a wharf on its way out of Wellington.

Harbourmaster Grant Nalder confirmed the Connemara was damaged at about 8.15am.

“There is some paint that’s been scraped, there’s some damage to the hull. There doesn’t appear to be a hole but the company will be doing an inspection.”

Nalder said Bluebridge made the decision to bring the ship back and passengers and cargo are being disembarked.

“It happens, these ships go in and out many times a day and occasionally it doesn’t go to plan and this is one of these times.

“It’s not a common occurrence but it’s not unheard of either.”

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.