Until now, it has been unclear what exactly the fuel problem was. However, StraitNZ chief executive Shane McMahon has confirmed the fuel was “contaminated”.

That damaged the ship’s fuel injectors, which caused the loss of power, he said in a statement.

The injectors had been repaired and the contamination had been cleared with the use of a biocide additive.

Investigations into how and where the fuel was contaminated were continuing and StraitNZ was working with authorities and its fuel supplier to determine the source of the contamination, he said.

“Samples of fuel taken from the ship and its fuel supply since the 19 September incident have shown no contamination.”

Industry should have been told earlier - union

The union representing ship masters and officers said StraitNZ and Maritime NZ should have fronted up on the Connemara’s problem immediately.

It has been one month since its power loss.

The Bluebridge ferry Connemara lost power in Cook Strait a month ago. File photo / RNZ / Anthony Phelps

Maritime NZ confirmed that no issues had been identified with recent sampling of fuel supplied out of Wellington. “If there were, appropriate people would have been notified.”

It said its ongoing investigation could take a year.

“The purpose of our investigation is to understand the cause of an incident, to see whether there are underlying systemic issues, identify the potential for safety lessons for the sector, and work out whether it is in the public interest to take an intervention.”

Merchant Service Guild vice-president Captain Iain MacLeod said the industry should have been told earlier that the fuel was contaminated.

“Maritime NZ needs to be upfront about what it knows and what steps it is taking to advise maritime operators how to prevent any further issues.”

Before the fuel contamination was confirmed, Simeon Brown told RNZ he was satisfied with Maritime NZ’s communication to him and the public about Connemara’s power loss.

“It is appropriate that Maritime New Zealand be given the space it needs to independently investigate the causes of safety incidents so that they can be avoided in future,” he said.

“Investigations can take different lengths of time depending on the complexity of the incident and I expect the regulator to appropriately respond to the risks involved to ensure the safety of New Zealanders.”

KiwiRail, which runs Interislander’s Cook Strait ferries, had not reported similar fuel problems, Brown said.

RNZ has approached Brown for further comment since the information about contaminated fuel has come to light.

Resources Minister Shane Jones told RNZ earlier this week that Mobil representatives, speaking to him on a separate matter, had assured him there was no problem with its fuel but it was possible that ship engines were not coping with an added emulsifier.

Mobil does not supply fuel to Bluebridge and said it would not speculate on the Connemara’s problem.

Jones has also been approached for further comment.

- RNZ

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.