SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics
Listener

Supersized MBIE: How the Ministry for Everything ballooned - and what public service cuts mean for its future

12 minutes to read
By Paul Gorman

It’s the Swiss army knife of the public service, a sprawling behemoth with 6400 staff across more than 40 locations, reporting to 14 government ministers and associate ministers covering 17 portfolios.

Monster ministry MBIE, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

How the monster grew

Latest from The Listener