'Bloody awful': Stolen car crash occupants lucky to be alive, says resident

The occupants of the car that crashed were lucky to be alive, a resident says. Photo / Supplied

A west Auckland resident has described the "bloody awful" sound of a stolen car fleeing police crashing on her front lawn.

Police tried to stop the driver of a stolen car in the west Auckland suburb of Henderson this morning, after they received a report of it driving dangerously at Tango Place.

It fled police and crashed into a power pole before flipping across a residential lawn on Pomaria Rd.

Dramatic images show the trail of wreckage the car left behind, with concrete crumpled and a school sign on the ground.

A school sign lays crumpled on the ground. Photo / Supplied

A Pomaria Rd resident says the crash sounded like a big bang.

"The police were chasing, their sirens went off, and the next thing, it was just this loud crash," she says.

"It hit the school post that was outside our front section, ran up over the edge of the concrete and hit the hedge."

The car then flipped over on to the neighbour's front lawn, she says.

"I could see the side of the car, it was flipped on its side. I think the pole stopped it from actually going back out on to the road."

"I was okay, but they are very lucky to be alive. Very lucky," she says.

"They had to cut one of them out. The other three were already out. The car was mess."

A stolen car fleed police and crashed in Henderson, west Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The car had been removed from the scene, but signs of this morning's crash remain.

"The edge of the concrete is still lifted, [there's a] big thing on the lawn," she says.

The crash ripped up concrete and grass on a resident's lawn. Photo / Supplied

A police spokeswoman said they received the report about the silver car "driving dangerously" at 11.25am.

Despite one person having to be freed from the wreck by firefighters, all four occupants of the car were all uninjured.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended the scene along with Police. Photo / Supplied

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were called to the crash by police at 11.30am.