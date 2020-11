Emergency services were alerted to the crash near the intersection of Evans Bay Parade about 5.47am. Photo / File

One person has died after a serious crash in the Wellington suburb of Kilbirnie.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near the intersection of Evans Bay Parade about 5.47am.

The car had collided with a tree.

A second person had minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

The westbound lanes remain closed while the scene is examined.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.