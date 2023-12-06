Block of flats on fire in Lower Hutt, roads closed

Emergency services were called to the scene on Oxford St at 10.50am.

Police have closed several roads in the Lower Hutt suburb of Avalon due to a fire at a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Oxford St, between Harrison Cres and Walters St, at 10.50am.

“Initial indications suggest all occupants have been accounted for, though one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

Motorists in the area have been told to expect delays and use alternative routes if possible.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.