Blind man uses cane to fight off intruder trying to push way into his Hastings home

Glen Thomas fought off intruders at his Hastings homes with his walking stick (cane). Photo / Warren Buckland

Louise Gould
A partially blind man who fought off a home intruder with his cane in Hastings says he'd never considered using it as a weapon before.

Glen Thomas, 73, was alone at his Mayfair home on

