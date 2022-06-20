Serious crash on SH6, Kaituna near Blenheim. Photo / File

Emergency services in Marlborough have turned out to a serious road crash near Blenheim.

The accident happened on State Highway 6 northwest of the township at Kaituna near the intersection with Lamberts Rd.

Police said that the accident resulted in serious injuries.

The road has been closed between Rapaura Rd on State Highway 62 and Queen Charlotte Drive and diversions are in place.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

The accident comes less than 48 hours after a road crash north of Blenheim claimed the lives of seven people less than 5km south of Picton on Sunday morning.

