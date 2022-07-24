'Bleeding like crazy': Man seriously injured during incident at Sylvia Park Mall

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, police said. Photo / Alex Burton.

A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of men at Sylvia Park which left him "bleeding like crazy" in front of shocked onlookers, a witness told the Herald.

Police were called to the northern part of the Sylvia Park mall, at 12.25pm on Saturday.

Witnesses said the seriously injured man appeared to be aged late 60s or early 70s. They also told the Herald at least five men took part in the incident.

The witness said he saw the victim lying on his side, limp and bleeding profusely from his mouth while his wife sat over him in shock.

"I have never seen so much blood from one person. I feared he wouldn't have made it through."

The victim was transported to Auckland City Hospital and remained there this afternoon.

One member of the public attempted to fight off the group of attackers but was outnumbered, the witness said.

The attackers were seen fleeing the incident on foot. No one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said the victim was knocked to the ground and suffered serious injuries.

Another man, who had been involved in the "disorder", sustained minor injuries.

The spokesperson said inquiries are continuing.