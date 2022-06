A blanket of thick fog could be seen across Christchurch on Wednesday morning. Video / Hamish Clark

A blanket of thick fog could be seen across Christchurch on Wednesday morning. Video / Hamish Clark

A thick blanket of fog has spread across Christchurch this morning.

Visibility is very limited on the roads, all the way from Rangiora to Sumner.

Fog over the Russley Overbridge in Christchurch on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch Airport spokesperson said flights were arriving and departing from the airport as normal at about 7.30am.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the fog is likely to stick around for most of the morning.

He said once it does clear, the weather is expected to be fine for the rest of the day.