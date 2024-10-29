NZ Herald’s online sports editor, Alex Powell told the Front Page the world was shocked at the result.

“It’s amazing because this team has no business doing that to India.

“With India’s cricket resources and their player pool, they shouldn’t lose to anyone. Especially New Zealand, who only has a population of five million people. That’s the population of a Mumbai suburb,” Powell said.

Making history in India ✍️



The team’s first Test series victory in India in 13 attempts. #INDvNZ #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Lb0fAdarVV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 28, 2024

Amongst the headlines around the world was praise for “one of the best test performances by a New Zealander”.

Mitchell Santner‘s 13-wicket haul inspired a 113-run win in Pune on Saturday, recording the third-best figures by a New Zealander and the third-best for any bowler against India.

“Before that, he’d only taken three wickets in an innings. I think of all his career wickets now, 20% of them have come from this game. So, he is the real individual highlight.

“With the greatest of respect to Santner, his displays in test cricket have been quite unremarkable since he debuted nearly 10 years ago. He’s only played about 29 or 30 tests since.

“That’s not a lot for a guy who has the senior standing that he does. He’ll come in for two games and then be dropped for five and now we’re at the point where we’re solely picking him on conditions. And in this case, it played into his hands perfectly,” Powell said.

Powell thinks the big win - and the White Ferns’ T20 World Cup triumph - can only mean good things for the sport on home soil.

“There’s a phrase that you see in sport: ‘You can’t be what you can’t see’.

“I think the future really is bright. But, now it’s up to New Zealand Cricket to have the right pathways in place for this talent to come through.”

The third test against India begins on Friday in Mumbai.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about New Zealand’s spectacular win - and what it could mean for the sport back home.

The Front Page is a daily news podcast from the New Zealand Herald, available to listen to every weekday from 5am. The podcast is presented by Chelsea Daniels, an Auckland-based journalist with a background in world news and crime/justice reporting who joined NZME in 2016.

