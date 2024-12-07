Testing of a third chicken shed on the Hillgrove property has returned positive results for the virus, she said. Forty thousand chickens from this shed will be killed in the coming days, she said.
A fourth shed is still to be checked, van Andel said. She said the ministry believed it was “highly likely” chickens in this shed were infected, though, and the 40,000 chickens there will also be killed.
The total number of chooks euthanised from all four sheds will be 160,000, van Andel said.
“The farm remains under strict biosecurity lockdown,” she said.