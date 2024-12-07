Testing of a third chicken shed on the Hillgrove property has returned positive results for the virus, she said. Forty thousand chickens from this shed will be killed in the coming days, she said.

A fourth shed is still to be checked, van Andel said. She said the ministry believed it was “highly likely” chickens in this shed were infected, though, and the 40,000 chickens there will also be killed.

The total number of chooks euthanised from all four sheds will be 160,000, van Andel said.

“The farm remains under strict biosecurity lockdown,” she said.

“There have been no reports of sick poultry elsewhere in the country.

“[And] there remains no risk to eggs and chicken supply in New Zealand given the size of the national flock, nor any issues for food safety and human health.”

Mainland Poultry, which manages the free-range farm which confirmed NZ's first case of of high pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Mainland Poultry chief executive John McKay told Radio New Zealand they were disposing of everything that came on and off the farm at a high-security landfill in Southland.

This includes manure, eggs, PPE equipment and the culled hens.

“It’s a pretty stressful time for our team,” McKay said.

He said he was pleased the depopulation process was happening quickly.

He described the process happening on his farm as being similar to the early stages of Covid tracing.

“We have really strong records, biosecurity is very important in the poultry industry.

The affected farm in Otago about an hour north of Dunedin. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“That maps what goes on to every farm and what goes off.”

He said even with the tightest biosecurity measures, “these things happen” when birds are outside.

McKay said the MPI testing had been “rigorous” and the link to the waterfowl was “very clear”.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.