A petition called to ban conversion therapy gained over 150,000 signatures. Photo / Sophie Trigger

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Parliament this evening passed a bill to ban conversion therapy at its second reading, with now just seven MPs, all from the National Party, opposing.

The bill will make it illegal to try to change someone's sexuality or gender identity, known as "conversion therapy".

Speaking during the debate Labour MP Glen Bennett said he was "too scared" to come out to his family and believes legislation to ban conversion therapy will promote healthy conversations, rather than limiting free speech.

In response to comments from Act and National MPs that the bill could limit free speech and criminalise parents, Bennett said he believed it would do the opposite.

"I just wish that my parents could have had those conversations with me, they never could.

"I never came out to them either. Because I was too scared because I learned... love the sinner, hate the sin."

Labour, Act, the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori all continued their support from the first reading, while they were joined by 26 National MPs.

National voted against the bill as a bloc at first reading, but recently changed tune to allow MPs to vote individually.

National Party justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith said he would vote for the bill, but remained concerned at the "breadth and looseness of the language" in the bill.

Primarily he said he was concerned it could criminalise parents or caregivers speaking with their children about these issues, for example where they might be considering medical interventions as part of a gender transition.

"We are talking about potentially life-changing medical procedures," Goldsmith said, comparing it to discussions around people donating kidneys.

Goldsmith would introduce supplementary order papers requesting clarity on this issues and more examples

MP Simon O'Connor said he would vote against the bill, arguing it was too broad in its language and limited free speech.

National MPs Mark Mitchell, Matt Doocey and Joseph Mooney also spoke during the debate in support of the bill.

Supporters of the bill have argued excluding parents would neuter the bill completely, given it is often parents who are trying to put their children through conversion therapy in the first place.

The bill puts a check on the prosecutions of parents by requiring any decision to prosecute someone for trying to "convert" a minor to go through the Attorney-General first.

At select committee, this check came under attack from both sides. The select committee noted that supporters of the legislation feared it would create an unnecessary barrier for prosecution, meaning the law might not be enforced as much as it should be.

The bill defines conversion therapy as any "practice, sustained effort, or treatment".

The bill also explicitly excludes "assisting an individual who is undergoing, or considering undergoing, a gender transition" and "providing acceptance, support, or understanding of an individual", or "facilitating an individual's coping skills".

The select committee has also advised that explicit examples of conversion therapy be included in the bill.

Act had voted in favour of the bill at first reading, but voiced strong criticism, in particular concerns it could lead to parents being prosecuted.

The Government says the section of the bill which defines a conversion practice, would exclude a conversation between parent and child.

Justice spokeswoman Nicole McKee said Act's 10 MPs remained concerned about this issue, but would back the bill in its second reading.

McKee said they wanted parents specifically exempt in the bill, and a three-yearly review.

Green Party MP and rainbow spokeswoman Elizabeth Kerekere spoke to the record 107,000 submissions they received, with 69 per cent in support.

However, even those who opposed the bill were still opposed to the practice of conversion therapy, she said.

"That is a huge indication of where our country has moved to."