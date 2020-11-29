Website of the Year
Premium
New Zealand

Big Read: The state of Christchurch's roads 10 years after the quakes - and what about light rail?

9 minutes to read
Kurt Bayer
By:

NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Today, a new motorway opens in Christchurch that planners hope will transform the city's traffic flow. It's the latest big-ticket project after the multi-billion dollar devastation wrought by the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes. Over the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.