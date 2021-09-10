Voyager 2021 media awards
Premium
New Zealand|Politics

Big Read: Inside mall terrorist's 10 years to meltdown

20 minutes to read
David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

They remember the terrorist as someone who found joy in this country to which he had escaped.

He played football at Te Henga, hiked the Waitākere Ranges, camped and played games at Motutapu Island.

He

