Auckland teenager in court charged with threatening to kill non-Muslims

A teenager has appeared in court charged with threatening to kill non-Muslims.

His name and identifying details are suppressed until at least next week.

The 19-year-old appeared by audiovisual link at North Shore District Court this afternoon, just one week after a terrorist went on a stabbing frenzy in New Lynn.

He was charged with threatening to kill members of the Auckland community between July 13 and September 7.

He also faced two charges of supplying or distributing an objectionable publication on August 5.

