Bic Runga releases new song to mark Christchurch earthquake anniversary

The song, No One Walks This Night Alone, reflects on Christchurch's journey since the deadly earthquake and is being released today. Photo / Nirrimi Hakanson

Kiwi artist Bic Runga has released a new song to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake.

The song, No One Walks This Night Alone, reflects on Christchurch's journey since the deadly earthquake and is being released today on Spotify and iTunes.

She will perform the song live for the first time at a concert, Ōtautahi Together, this Sunday.

Runga said that as a Christchurch resident, it was a huge honour to be asked to write the song.

"I wanted to write something that was both solemn and hopeful. I know the people of Christchurch and so many people around the world have suffered a collective trauma as a result of the earthquake, and it's been a really long road.

"The 10-year anniversary of the event was an opportunity to take stock of their journey, while of course never forgetting those who died and everything that was lost."

She said the message of the song, even though the verses are anguished, is that we are all in this together collectively.

"No one should feel alone in the anguish that has occurred, this is something that has happened to us together."

Ōtautahi Together begins at 2pm on the Archery Lawn of the Botanic Gardens and is free to attend.

Sam Johnson, who founded the Student Volunteer Army, will MC the concert, which will also feature performances by Holly Arrowsmith and the band Surfing USSR.

People wanting to go to the concert will need to turn up early to secure a spot on the Archery Lawn.

The concert is also being live-streamed.