Christchurch earthquake anniversary: The Queen's message to quake survivors

The Queen has shared a message to the Christchurch earthquake survivors as New Zealand remembers the disaster 10 years on. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has shared a personal message with the people of Christchurch today as Kiwis mark 10 years since the city was rocked by a devastating earthquake.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck at 12:51pm on this day in 2011, killing 185 people. A memorial service was held in Christchurch today including a minute of silence to remember those who lost their lives.

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy read aloud a personal statement from the Queen as part of the service.

"On the tenth anniversary, as you gather to remember those lost and reflect on the devastating effects these earthquakes had on Christchurch, my thoughts are with you all," the Queen's statement read.

"The loss of life was both sudden and tragic, profundly affecting many people in New Zealand and around the world."

The Queen went on to commend New Zealanders' bravery and commitment to rebuilding after the disaster.

"While there are many sad memories of that terrible time, there is also solace in remembering how your community rose to the challenge," she shared.

"You displayed great fortitude in the face of sudden, overwhelming loss.

"My prayers are with all those marking today's solemn anniversary."

Shortly after the 2011 quake, Prince William visited Christchurch's red zone to see the damage in the central city while on a visit to New Zealand.

He visited the city to pay tribute to those who died during the earthquake, after he and then-fiancee Kate Middleton decided to give their wedding guests the option to donate money to the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal in lieu of wedding gifts.

Queen Elizabeth also made a personal donation to the Christchurch Earthquake Appeal, for which she was thanked by then-prime minister John Key.

The memorial service held today at Oi Manawai, The Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial, started at 12.30pm.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel began the service by acknowledging the families of the dead.

"We have all been moved by the stories we have heard and seen in the lead-up to today, and we thank you for sharing them with us all.

"As the Memorial Wall states: we remember those who died, those who were hurt and those who experienced loss.

"We offer our thanks to those who came for us, to those who risked their lives for ours, and to those who supported us.

"Together we are stronger."