Behind the scenes at an Auckland house auction - real estate winners, losers and first-home buying miracles

6 minutes to read

Four bedrooms, no garage and sold for $2.9m at Barfoot and Thompson's central Auckland auction rooms. Photo/Supplied

By: , Kim Knight

Feature writer, NZ Herald

Has Covid cooled the Auckland housing market? Kim Knight sits in on an Auckland property auction.

It's like pulling teeth. Gold teeth.

"I'll take it in fifties," says auctioneer Marian Tolich. But suddenly the room

