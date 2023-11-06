The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. Photo / Facebook

A Dunedin beer festival worker was left with a severe concussion after being picked up and dumped on his head.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to reports of a man working at one of the Dunedin Craft Beer Festival stalls being assaulted about 6.50pm on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man attending the festival at Forsyth Barr Stadium ran towards the 19-year-old employee and picked him up off the ground.

He then dropped the employee onto his head, which caused a severe concussion.

The two men were not known to each other.

The employee is still recovering from his injuries at home, Bond said.

The 20-year-old man was charged with assault and intent to injure.

On Friday at 8.15pm outside the beer festival, a 26-year-old man approached a 30-year-old man and assaulted him.

The 26-year-old punched the man several times in the head and kicked him once he was on the ground, Bond said.

Police were called and he was located a short time later.

The 26-year-old was charged with assault.

Both men will be in Dunedin District Court on Thursday.