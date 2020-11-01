Dunedin's two-day beer fest popular with public

Ladi6 performs at the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival on Saturday. Photo / Jared Yeoward

The second and last day of the latest Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival on Saturday went down as easily as the first.

Organised by the Otago University Students Association the final day's 6000-strong sellout crowd matched the first day's.

More than 65 vendors were again selling food and drink at the event, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The success of the latest festival further vindicated last year's move to extend the previously one-day annual event across two days, an association spokeswoman said.

Organisers encouraged participants to make use of an official Covid-19 tracer app.

Vicki "Purple" Yarker-Jones promotes honey mead and the cause of bees at the Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. Photo / Gregor Richardson

"We are beyond happy to have hosted this year's event, noting the global pandemic and how it continues to affect events across the globe", event manager Jason Schroeder said.

"Thank you to everyone who came down and supported not only us, but some of New Zealand's finest vendors."

Hundreds are lining up to get into the stadium for this year's Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. Photo / Gerard O'Brien

For the first time, the festival offered an Oktoberfest-themed Das Bierhaus, the Liquorland Garden Bar, and the new seminar themed Tasting Room Sessions.

But it was not all about the beer.

There were various food options to choose from including newcomer Burger Plant, Christchurch based Smoke and Barrel, and The Cheese Roll Lady.

Reuben Page (left) and Josh Preston, both of Auckland, went with a Miami Vice theme. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Entertainers included Zed, Ladi6, Don McGlashan and Robert Scott.

The home brew competition was sponsored by Black Rock Home Brewing and Dunedin Malthouse and the overall winner was Ben Dagg, of Apricot Gose, Schroeder said.