The fire's stoked, the Conclave's met, the white smoke has belched: Auckland University has pontificated what we must do next.
How lucky we are, we are endlessly told, to have the academic Conclave up the hill, away from the cares of the workaday world, able to think and ponder, and tell us what to do.
Their latest Government submission is clear: we must urgently reconsider "our current economic, technological and social structures".
"Why?" you might well ask. Well, to show "leadership". No other country is turning their economy, technology and society inside out, or upside down, so we must lead the way.
It's our image. We need to be on the world stage as "socially progressive" with a "clean, green image".