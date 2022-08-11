Taka Peters collects and hands out leftover food to the community in Beach Haven every weekday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Every weekday, come rain or shine, you can find Taka Peters posted up at his local shops, giving back to his local community with a healthy meal - and a serving of old-school values.

Residents of Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore, have become used to the daily social media updates from 64-year-old Peters (Ngātiwai, Ngāpuhi) - and have taken him to their hearts.

Peters started the donations, daily leftovers from a commercial catering company, when he was approaching retirement age and on a benefit after spine surgery left him unable to work.

"I thought 'Yes! I've finally found something!'," he said, telling the Herald the donations gave his life purpose.

Peters refers to the area as "my community" and clearly takes pride in the area, tucked into a corner of the North Shore and bordered by the upper Waitematā Harbour.

He's lived in the area since 1989 and said the recent development of state housing from single homes to apartments had brought dramatic change.

"It's sad...I've seen children going and standing outside the Four Square going begging for money but I think it's something they've been shown what to do," he said, adding that the kids appeared to go straight into the shop to spend the money on lollies.

He said the food had been disappearing faster and faster since he began in March and believed the increased demand was linked to the ever-increasing cost of living.

Peters told the Herald that he treasures visits from one of his regulars, an elderly man who lives in a nearby retirement village, who regularly walks to see him.

"When it rains I deliver to his doorstep because he's an elderly gent and I think a lot more people need to respect elderly people in our community. I think there's not enough of that. Young ones of today have just got no idea."

"The thing about me giving food to my community, if it feeds people then hopefully they're not going to go out and commit crime," Peters said, adding his meals often come with a serving of old-school manners.

Peters told the Herald he insists that young people who come to him remember their Ps and Qs.

"I talk to the kids when they come and get food off me and they go 'can I have two of those' and I go 'I beg your pardon?'"

He said he saw some kids coming to him, sent by their parents, in the rain without raincoats and wanted to do more to help them.

Asked if he thought parents sending their kids to pick up food might be driven partly by shame, Peters said laziness might also play a part but urged anyone in need not to feel whakamā.

He has reminded some that seemed afraid to ask that "my kai is free" and found that some of the most hard-up would often return with a small koha.

"I'm reaching people's hearts - and stomachs of course."

Peters said he had been from "one side of life to the other", admitting to being a "baddie back in the early days" but had paid his debt to society three decades ago and changed course.

He credits finding the church with setting him on a straight path but said his desire to help was motivated more by wanting to square the ledger.

"I did wrong then, how about doing some right now?"

Peters is committed to continuing his work and talked of expanding it but was restricted by his transport.

"My poor little car," Peters said of his ageing Nissan Bluebird which he loads with banana boxes full of food every day.

He said it was on its last legs but the financial pain of filling it up had been eased by koha from the community.

"The community has just been so amazing," he said. "It makes my heart fill with joy, I'm

blessed in that respect".

He said the repair bills for the car were mounting and he was hoping to be able to purchase a small van that had a back door that lifted up so he could shelter on rainy days, saying that he had faith that God would provide what he needed.