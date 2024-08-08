Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Beach clean-up in Tolaga Bay in full mode

Gisborne Herald
Quick Read
Contractors started work this week on clearing away the woody debris stockpiled at the southern end of Tolaga Bay as part of beach clean-up operations after the late June rain event.

Contractors started work this week on clearing away the woody debris stockpiled at the southern end of Tolaga Bay as part of beach clean-up operations after the late June rain event.

The clean-up of woody debris on the southern side of the Tolaga Bay beachfront progressed further this week.

Kuru Contracting has been working to clear large woody debris stockpiled near the wharf.

Gisborne District Council said the project was expected to take a week or two to complete, depending on weather conditions.

“The hours of operation will be 7am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, working around tides,” a council spokesman said.

“If you’re near the beach over the next couple of weeks, please be aware of any traffic management or warning signs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Keep away from any heavy machinery operating.”

For more information on woody debris clean-up throughout the district, including a tally of what has already been cleared from key catchment areas, go to https://bit.ly/3Ywja5C


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand