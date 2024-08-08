Contractors started work this week on clearing away the woody debris stockpiled at the southern end of Tolaga Bay as part of beach clean-up operations after the late June rain event.

The clean-up of woody debris on the southern side of the Tolaga Bay beachfront progressed further this week.

Kuru Contracting has been working to clear large woody debris stockpiled near the wharf.

Gisborne District Council said the project was expected to take a week or two to complete, depending on weather conditions.

“The hours of operation will be 7am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, working around tides,” a council spokesman said.

“If you’re near the beach over the next couple of weeks, please be aware of any traffic management or warning signs.