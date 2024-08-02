Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Baypark hosts Battle in the Bay cheerleading competition this Saturday

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
2 mins to read
Demi Geary from Bay Twisters. Photo / John Borren

Tauranga’s Mercury Baypark will be the epicentre of cheer and excitement this Saturday, , as it hosts the highly anticipated Battle in the Bay cheerleading competition.

With 65 dynamic teams from across New Zealand set to showcase their skills, event producer Rebecca Grigson said they expected to draw a crowd of about 3000 enthusiastic spectators.

“We normally have over 1000 athletes,” Grigson said.

“We’ve been doing Battle in the Bay for five years, since 2016, to bring people to a beautiful location to compete, and it gives a boost to the local economy.”

Now in its sixth year, 2024 promised to be a memorable one. Grigson said they were keeping the ticket price cheap for spectators and supporters, offering a special price for seniors “so mum, dad and grandparents can come”.

“I want it to be all-inclusive for all the families to come. And we keep it to a one-day competition because of the cost of accommodation, and so they don’t have to rush back on one day or get back late Sunday night.”

Mackenzie Hockings from Bay Twisters. Photo / John Borren
Grigson said Battle in the Bay had grown each year, and now was one of the biggest cheerleading events in the country.

“I started the event because I noticed there were mainly Auckland-based competitions and I thought: ‘Why not?’ It would be nice to hold something locally and bring people to a local place”.

It promoted the sport locally and was good for Tauranga to host such a big event.

“Next year I’m hoping to bring some international athletes, such as from Australia.”

Cheer teams were travelling to Tauranga on Friday to compete on Saturday and return home Sunday.

“In the morning, we have 94 specialties where they do solos, duos – it’s massive. There are 65 teams competing in the afternoon.”

Marama Chocobar, Demi Geary and Mackenzie Hockings from Bay Twisters. Photo / John Borren.
Battle in the Bay 2024

  • Saturday, August 3
  • 9am to 7.30pm
  • Mercury Baypark, Mount Maunganui
  • Tickets via Ticketek

- SunLive

