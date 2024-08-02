Demi Geary from Bay Twisters. Photo / John Borren

Tauranga’s Mercury Baypark will be the epicentre of cheer and excitement this Saturday, , as it hosts the highly anticipated Battle in the Bay cheerleading competition.

With 65 dynamic teams from across New Zealand set to showcase their skills, event producer Rebecca Grigson said they expected to draw a crowd of about 3000 enthusiastic spectators.

“We normally have over 1000 athletes,” Grigson said.

“We’ve been doing Battle in the Bay for five years, since 2016, to bring people to a beautiful location to compete, and it gives a boost to the local economy.”

Now in its sixth year, 2024 promised to be a memorable one. Grigson said they were keeping the ticket price cheap for spectators and supporters, offering a special price for seniors “so mum, dad and grandparents can come”.