3 May, 2024 05:08 AM 2 mins to read

A manhunt is underway after an attack at Mount Maunganui’s Bayfair shopping mall which left a person seriously injured.

Armed police swarmed the area after the incident at Countdown.

A shopper, who did not want to be named, told the Bay of Plenty Times he understood someone had been stabbed.

The witness said he saw two teenagers running away from Countdown.

He went into the supermarket and saw a person lying on the ground bleeding. He believed they were a teenager. He said Countdown workers were helping the injured person.

A staff member of a nearby business said he saw a female being put onto a stretcher and taken to an ambulance.

”There were also a group of students here who were crying.”

A reporter at the scene said she could see armed police near the Countdown entrance inside the shopping centre. Trolleys were barring the entrance to Countdown. Members of the public were standing around in small groups inside.

One shopper said on social media she was locked in a salon due to the incident.

Armed police officers were called to Bayfair shopping Centre in Mount Maunganui after an alleged incident with a knife.

“Omg locked in the salon due big stabbing incident in Countdown next door in Bayfair mall. Cops running round with big guns and other police and ambos here. In bloody Mt Maunganui!!! It’s happening all round the world!”

Police said they were investigating reports of an assault.

“Police believe the offender has left the mall area and we are making positive enquiries to locate them. One person has been seriously injured.”

A St John spokesperson said they sent two ambulances and two managers to the Mount Maunganui mall at 4.40pm.

They took one person to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Police swarmed Bayfair tonight. Photo / Supplied

A member of the Bayfair management team told the crowd there had been an incident at Countdown and the supermarket would not be reopened this evening.

”It is now well in hand,” she said.

A staff member at a neighbouring business said there are approximately 15 police officers around the area, all of whom have weapons.



