State Highway 2 median barrier protest on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A Katikati resident said: “There are numerous protesters and police on the roadside between Matahui Rd roundabout and Morton Rd roundabout on SH2 this morning at 10am as men start the road works for the road wire barriers today.

“It’s a sad day for the locals as many find the wires a barrier to their everyday lives.”

The median barriers would prevent right-hand turns along the section of SH2 which worries locals as the barriers would force an extra 7km of travel to access the side roads which would slow emergency services.

Numerous letters have been sent to NZTA regional relationships director David Speirs, Coromandel MP Scott Simpson and Minster for Transport Simeon Brown from the area’s residents voicing their concerns.

Katikati resident Annette Bates said: “The problem is they have not paused to consider our concerns as they have already commenced installing the barriers today [Thursday, July 4] from Morton Rd.”

When asked the extent locals were willing to go to in order to prevent the installation of these barriers, Bates said: “Continued protest action until a satisfactory outcome is achieved.”

Lund Rd local Rick Burke has written to David Speirs saying: “Our community will not back down until you redesign the proposed works plan that restricts access in and out of our roads.”

Spiers said in a response this week: “As agreed, in response to the community voicing concerns about the median barrier installation, we paused work while a review was completed, and I can confirm work is now proceeding as planned.

“While we incorporate feedback and changes from the community on designs, where possible, designs are based on evidence (both international and around Aotearoa New Zealand) and technical advice, with safety being a focus, along with other design and construction criterion.

“Changes to the overall design of the safety improvements have been made throughout the project.

Protestors are lining the roadsides on State Highway 2. Photo / Supplied

“However, it is our view that the median barrier is less effective with more gaps in the barrier introduced.

“Roundabouts have been built with the purpose of providing safe turnaround locations, to reduce the risk of intersection crashes and right turns across SH2.

This week, early works for the installation of 1.4km of barriers will begin, between Morton Rd and the Aongatete River bridge.

“Recently, there has been a high level of aggression directed at our team and contractors.

“The online and onsite treatment our NZTA staff and contractors have faced is not acceptable.

“Following vandalism of SH2 recently, last week one of our crew was confronted by a member of the public who drove between the cones and parked in the work zone and was abusive and aggressive.

“This, and several other examples of unacceptable behaviour, have been reported to NZ Police.”

-SunLive