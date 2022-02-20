Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Bay of Plenty security company dealing with more gang violence

7 minutes to read
There are 773 frontline police officers in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

There are 773 frontline police officers in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Security workers are dealing with more violence and threats as the Bay of Plenty's gang presence increases, with less support from police, a security company boss says.

And National's police spokesman says an extra 103

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.