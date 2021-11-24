Bay of Plenty Police constable breached code of conduct with sexual relationships

The officer engaged in sexual relationships with two women he met on duty. Photo / File

A Bay of Plenty Police officer had sexual relationships with women he had met in the course of his duties, an Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation has found.

The authority oversaw a police investigation into an allegation that a Bay of Plenty constable breached the police code of conduct with sexual relationships.

The investigation established he had sexual relationships with two women but found no evidence of coercive, abusive, or unlawful behaviour by the officer.

However, the behaviour breached New Zealand Police's values and their Code of Conduct.

The officer resigned from the police before an employment investigation could be completed.

The authority agrees with the police findings and outcome.