Bay of Plenty Lotto player scoops $10.3 million

A lucky Bay of Plenty punter has scooped $10.3 million after taking away Lotto Powerball First Division.

The winner bought their ticket on the MyLotto app.

Two other players in Lower Hutt and Christchurch won $333,333 each. The winning tickets were sold at Hutt City New World in Lower Hutt and at New World Ilam in Christchurch.

Powerball wins this year

• 2 Jan $2.8 million

•6 Jan $4.5 million

•20 Jan $8.5 million

•27 Feb $22.5 million

•13 Mar $8.25 million

• 20 Mar $5.2 million

• 24 Mar $4.25 million

• 17 Apr $14.25 million

• 8 May $12.3 million

• 5 Jun $16.5 million

• 26 Jun $13 million

• 24 Jul $17.16 million

• 31 Jul$5.3 million

• 21 Aug $11.5 million

• 20 Oct $42.2 million

• 30 Oct $6.3 million

• 3 Nov $4.3 million

• 20 Nov $10.3 million