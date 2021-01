A man was found dead at a McLaren Falls Road, Omanawa property late last night.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a property in the Bay of Plenty last night.

Police were called to a house on McLaren Falls Road, in Omanawa, about 10pm after reports of a person being injured, a spokeswoman said.

"The man was found deceased on police arrival."

Authorities say a person is assisting with their inquiries, which are ongoing.

The circumstances of the man's death have not been revealed.