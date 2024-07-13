The award is given to the cow deemed to have contributed the most to the Holstein Friesian breed on a continual basis.
With a breeding worth (BW) of 145 and a production worth (PW) of 588; Cybil was a “neat, no-nonsense cow” who stayed with the Lamberts after they dispersed their herd.
The daughter of O-Bee Manfred Justice-ET (‘Oman’) produced over 800kgMS in her best year and has had two descendants marketed by AB companies: son Royson Beam Cagney ET S3F through CRV and great-grandson Royson MG Currency S3F – the 2024 Mahoe Trophy winner - through LIC.
Currency – who died in June due to injury - won the Mahoe Trophy with 517 points.
The Mahoe Trophy is awarded to the New Zealand-bred bull with the highest aggregate points for breeding worth, protein breeding value (BV), fat BV, fertility BV, functional survival BV and type traits.
A2A2 Currency has a BW 439, with fat 4.2% and protein 3.8%.
He made a contribution of over 140,000 inseminations across the industry to date.
LIC livestock selection manager Simon Worth said it came as no surprise that Currency had proven to be a “fabulous bull”.
“Take a look into the cow family he comes from - it is truly superb,” he said.
The Lamberts said they felt incredibly honoured to be awarded the two titles.
“To be recognised as being a top Holstein Friesian breeder is truly a dream come true.”