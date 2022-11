Police were called to the scene about 3.45pm. Photo / File

One person has died following a crash in Ōpōtiki.

Police were called to Paerata Ridge Rd after a car and a dirt bike collided about 3.45pm on Monday.

One person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.