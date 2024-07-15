Thomas Matthew Crooks named as Trump gunman, more cops hit the CBD beat and severe weather warning for upper North Island.

Bus fare changes are coming for Bay of Plenty users aged 6 to 24.

The changes, which will take effect from July 29, are a result of Government funding for the Community Connect fare scheme ending, a statement from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council said today.

Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen said the change reflected the need to fill a funding gap while limiting the cost impact on bus users and maintaining key services for school-age children and young adults.

“The decision to change bus fares is never taken lightly as it needs to balance affordability for customers while maintaining an appropriate level of service.

“We do offer several concessions to support our customers with the cost of travel where possible, however with the loss of the Central Government funding, we’ve decided to roll back to the fares that we offered prior to the Community Connect scheme.