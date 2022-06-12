One lucky Bay of Plenty Lotto player is $500,000 richer today. Photo / Michael Brad

Two lucky Lotto players are each $500,000 richer today.

A Bay of Plenty ticket and another purchased in Auckland were winners of Lotto First Division on Saturday night.

The First Division tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Thirteen other Lotto players will be celebrating after each winning $19,068 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday night.

Three more lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,329. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Caltex Waipukurau in Hawke's Bay.