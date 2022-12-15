Banks Peninsula residents told to stop using water after widespread power outage

Upwards of 4700 residents in the region are still without power, according to Orion Power, after a fault was discovered shortly after 12.30pm. Photo / Mike Scott

Residents in the Banks Peninsula have been told by the council to stop using water, as the council looks to fix a widespread power outage in the area.

All of the Banks Peninsula is affected, including Akaroa, Little River, Governors Bay and Hickory Bay.

All of the Banks Peninsula is affected, including Akaroa, Little River, Governors Bay and Hickory Bay.

Orion expects power will be restored by approximately 3.30pm, however, Christchurch City Council has told residents to stop using water in the meantime.

This includes flushing toilets, showering and washing.

The council wants to prevent water from being used, as without power, water can’t be pumped into the council’s storage reservoirs.

This means the region will be operating on a limited supply until power is back on and the reservoirs can be refilled.

“You can still take drinking water from your tap,” a council spokesperson said.

The council’s wastewater network relies on power to pump wastewater from place to place. By stopping flushing, residents are helping the council avoid wastewater overflows.

“We are working with electricity providers and will provide more information as it is available.”