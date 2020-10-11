Balcony fall: Man hospitalised shortly after woman's death in downtown Auckland

The scene on Gore St this morning. Photo / NZ Herald

A man at the same apartment where a woman fell to her death, in downtown Auckland, was taken to hospital shortly after the incident.

Police confirmed the man had been at the same apartment, at the Auckland Harbour Suites complex on Gore St, where the woman had been before the tragic turn of events that resulted in her death.

"A man at the address was taken to hospital for an unrelated medical event," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, of Auckland City Police, said.

It is understood the medical event occurred shortly after emergency services were called to the scene about 3.40am yesterday.

The man has since been discharged, Brand said.

Police earlier confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious and that it will be referred to the Coroner.

Brand said inquiries into the incident have been completed.

"No further action is being taken."

'Several' screams heard before death

Witnesses have previously reported hearing loud noises from the apartment, where a party is understood to have been going on before the incident.

A man who was working in a nearby building at the time told the Herald today he distinctly heard "several" screams around the time it is thought to the woman fell.

He called it "very sad".

At the scene this morning, all the cordons put up yesterday had been removed and there were no signs to suggest there had been a tragedy.

A worker at the apartment complex said no one was staying in the room involved.