Backyard shooter admits recklessly firing gun, hitting neighbour

Donghao Fu leaves the Hamilton District Court today after pleading guilty to a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm in the backyard of his home last month. Photo / Belinda Feek

A Hamilton man has admitted recklessly discharging a firearm after shooting his neighbour while believed to be shooting at targets in his backyard.

Donghao Fu made a brief appearance in the Hamilton District Court today where he admitted the charge.

However, his lawyer Scott McKenna asked Judge Tini Clark to hold off entering a conviction as Fu might apply for a discharge without conviction when he is next back in court for sentencing in February.

Fu's neighbour suffered a shoulder injury after he was shot as he walked down the stairs of his two-storey Lake Cres home on December 9.

The stray .22 bullet was believed to have flown through the wall of his house, ricocheted off a handrail and hit him in the shoulder.

McKenna said a restorative justice conference would now try to be sorted between his client and the victim, who he now has a non-association order with.

Fu, who was lawfully in possession of the firearm, was remanded on further bail until February 26.