The Local Government Minister is questioning why patched members of a gang were able to wear their regalia inside a council building when a ban is in force.
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council faces backlash over a Facebook post featuring photos of patched gang members celebrating the decision in its council chambers to retain its Māori constituencies.
Yesterday, in what was described as a “significant step towards ensuring Māori representation”, the council voted unanimously to keep its Māori wards. This means there will be a binding poll at the next local government elections in 2025.
But the Facebook post released soon after featuring photos of patched gang members celebrating the decision has been met with some backlash online and from Simeon Brown, who is surprised a current patch ban was not enforced at a meeting.
Members of the public hit the comment section with concerns about the presence of gang members in the meeting.
Minister of Local Government Simeon Brown said gang patches are already banned in public buildings.
“Gang insignia should not be on display in a council chamber ... as Minister of Local Government, I expect councils to uphold the law,” he said.
Associate Minister of Justice David Seymour also told the Herald, “this is exactly the sort of out of touch behaviour Kiwis are sick of”.
“This display shows exactly why Act’s coalition commitment for Hawke’s Bay residents to have their say by secret ballot is so important.
“It also shows a council with seriously out-of-touch priorities, a very good example of councils not focusing on their core job,” he said.
The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council justified its decision in the Facebook comments.
“We acknowledge that seeing gang paraphernalia can be distressing to some people, and we appreciate your feedback on our post,” it said.
“Regional Council meetings are open to all members of the public and our post is a factual record of this meeting. We do not have the authority to exclude members of the public who are following our meeting rules.”
At the time of speaking with Hawke’s Bay Today, council chairwoman Hinewai Ormsby had just finished the meeting, which included two other items of significant public interest attracting public members, and hadn’t seen the photo posted on the council’s Facebook page.
But she said that in the inclusive environment in which the council operates she welcomed the public engagement, saying it was the biggest she had ever seen in the council chambers - bigger even than when the council discussed the Māori Wards issue in 2021.