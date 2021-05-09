'Baby where are you?' Hamilton Mum's anguish as daughter remains missing

Hamilton police and the family of Chastity, pictured above, have concerns after she took off from home on Saturday evening and is still missing Monday morning. Photo / Police

A Hamilton mum remains distraught as her teenage daughter has spent another night away from home.

Chastity, 13, remains missing since 5.45pm on Saturday, with her mother now believing she was last seen getting into a green Jeep or SUV.

Police have been brought into the search as news of her disappearance spreads on social media.

Chastity and her family, including her mother who wanted to be known as Miss Walters, only moved to Dey St, Hamilton, from Litchfield on Saturday.

Within hours she had fled.

Chastity, described as being about 153cm tall, wasn't wearing warm clothes when she left and Walters said she was "happy as she is on a daily nothing out of the ordinary", on Saturday evening.

"BABY WHERE ARE YOU PLEASE COME HOME," Chastity's mother wrote on Facebook.

"Please I need your help."

She then went on:

"I don't know why she has gone. She probably just wants to explore Hamilton but couldn't wait.

"She has all our family here but hasn't gone to our family as of yet. She was happy as she is on a daily nothing out of the ordinary."

Walters said it's possible Chastity may have gone back to South Waikato.

"She has friends in country Waotu, Litchfield, Putaruru, Tokoroa, Old Taupo Road [where we used to live], and Arapuni all South Waikato.

"Will let everyone know if she is found or come home. Thank you everyone for the share, driving around and messages I'm really grateful."

Police were now scouring CCTV footage, including details of the vehicle she was seen getting into, she said.

"I just want my girl home like any other person whom has a missing child.

"Come home baby.

"Please if you see her or know where she is can you please contact me or the police.

"Thank you to everyone who had help try look for her all hours and still keeping a look out I very much appreciate everything."

Chastity was last seen wearing a creamy dress jersey and red tights with white pattern.

"She isn't dressed in warm clothes and it's really cold outside."

If anyone has seen Chastity or saw a green SUV in Hamilton East on Saturday evening they are urged to call police on 111 quoting file number 210509/3395.