Baby orca Toa set to be returned to sea pen as search efforts for pod continue

Rescuers await veterinary test results of the stranded orca. Video / Mark Mitchell

The baby orca, Toa is set to be returned to a sea pen today after being kept on an in-land pool over the weekend due to large swells and gale force winds.

Toa, believed to be between 4 and 6 months old, was found stranded at Plimmerton beach on July 11.

Search efforts to find his family over the past eight days have so far been unsuccessful, leaving the orca in the hands of the Department of Conservation (DoC) Whale Rescue and volunteers.

The Porirua site where the juvenile is being cared for in a temporary pool remains closed to the public today for safety reasons.

DoC said they will return the calf to the sea pen if the weather permits.

Members of the public reported sightings of orca pods over the weekend.

DoC marine species manager Ian Angus said they were following up sightings of orca pods from over the weekend.

On Friday Angus told the Herald the situation was entering a "delicate stage" and had now stretched beyond what would be normal for a marine mammal stranding.

Vets continue to do health assessments on the animal which show he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone who sights orca pods off the lower North Island's west coast – particularly between Wellington and Taranaki – is urged to provide as much information as possible to DoC, via wellington@doc.govt.nz or by calling 0800 DOC HOT.

Essential information includes location of the pod, direction of travel of the animals, and photographs or videos which clearly show the saddle/back markings of the animals and their dorsal fins.