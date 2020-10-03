Takeisi Laki, from Tuvalu, is 38 weeks' pregnant and stranded in New Zealand after her country's borders closed because of Covid-19. Photo / Supplied
A young woman from Tuvalu is due to give birth to her second child in Rotorua in two weeks - 3700 kilometres away from her husband and home - after Covid-19 border closures trapped her in New Zealand while she was doing seasonal work.
Takeisi Laki came to New Zealand in March to work the apple season in a Hawke's Bay packhouse, something the 25-year-old has done for the last five years to help support her family.
To get a visa under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme she had to take a pregnancy test.
It was negative, but after she Laki began feeling unwell a few months later she bought a home pregnancy test.
Laki doesn't know when it will re-open and she'll get home to husband Vaeluaga Taeka and their 11-month-old son, Junior.
The couple have already chosen the name for their new baby - Kalapu - after the baby boy's whāngai grandfather.
"I'm feeling good," Laki told the Herald on Sunday.
"But not too good, because I miss my husband … and my son, he's turning one on October 16."
Laki is living with Taupō couple Den and Mark Eddowes, who met the young mum and her family while volunteering in Tuvalu last year. Mark Eddowes is godfather of Junior.
They invited Laki to stay in their home, as she would otherwise have been living in a dormitory while pregnant, and then with a new baby, Den Eddowes said.
Laki wasn't entitled to any benefits and, as a non-citizen, initially faced paying for all her medical care. She had insurance as part of her employment, but it doesn't cover pregnancy.
Her first appointment with a midwife cost $300, but after positive communications with the Tuvalu Embassy and Laki's employer, Hawke's Bay company Mr Apple, her bills are now all being sent to Mr Apple, who are in discussions with the Ministry of Health, Eddowes said.
Laki wasn't in a position to pay her medical bills, Eddowes said.
Tuvalu, one of the world's most vulnerable countries to rising sea levels, is also one of the world's poorest, with low wages but high prices for food and other necessities.