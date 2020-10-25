Website of the Year

New Zealand

Baby in hospital with serious injuries after Hamilton dog attack

The baby was rushed to Waikato Hospital. Photo / file

NZ Herald

A seriously injured newborn baby is in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Hamilton last night.

Police said emergency services were called to a Hamilton address at around 7pm on Sunday after an infant was bitten by a dog.

The infant was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances of the incident were ongoing.

