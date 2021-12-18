Baby dies from 'non-accidental' injuries, police reveal name

The 10-month-old baby died at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland. Photo / File

A baby boy has died in what police believe are suspicious circumstances.

The 10-month-old was taken to Starship Hospital on Wednesday with critical injuries and passed away on Friday night.

He was Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

A homicide investigation is under way and Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police believe the baby's injuries were "non-accidental".

Earlier in the week, police officers had been seen searching an address in Birkdale on Auckland's North Shore.

Proctor asked anyone with information that may assist the police inquiry is asked to call 105 and reference Operation Angora.