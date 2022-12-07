Baby blood donor vaccine battle: Judge to deliver High Court’s ruling this evening

A crowd gathers outside the Auckland High Court as an urgent hearing takes place to decide the care of a baby whose parents refuse to use blood from vaccinated donors. Video / NZ Herald

A crowd gathers outside the Auckland High Court as an urgent hearing takes place to decide the care of a baby whose parents refuse to use blood from vaccinated donors. Video / NZ Herald

The High Court is due to deliver its ruling this evening in the landmark case of a gravely ill baby whose parents do not want him receiving vaccinated blood in a transfusion required as part of life-saving surgery.

The potentially precedent-setting decision is expected to have wide ramifications and draw a strong reaction in the anti-vaccine movement, where the case became a cause-celebre for those opposed to the vaccine.

The court has confirmed the decision will be delivered at 6pm.

On Wednesday, Justice Ian Gault reserved his decision following a marathon hearing where Paul White, lawyer for Te Whatu Ora, sought an order granting the court guardianship in respect of the six-month-old boy’s medical care.

The baby has a heart valve disorder requiring urgent surgery. Medical experts have said he would normally have been treated long ago and the pressure building up behind his hear

“His survival is actually dependent on the application being granted,” White said.

The parents and the baby, who was born two months premature, were in the packed public gallery for a short time on Tuesday morning. The baby was taken to court against the wishes of medical staff who wanted him to remain in hospital.

Outside a crowd of over 100 anti-vaccine activists gathered.

Lawyer Sue Grey (left) with the family. Photo / Alex Burton

White said applications for court guardianship for ill children whose parents refused blood transfusions most commonly occurred with Jehova’s Witnesses, who believe it is God’s will not to receive blood.

About a decade ago, there were two cases where the courts granted temporary guardianship of Kiwi Jehovah’s Witness children so they could receive critical medical care.

“What we have is loving parents … with beliefs that contrast with the medical profession’s views based on science,” White said.

He said the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine had been established by the courts. Surgery could take place within two days of a guardianship order, he said.

There were two surprise revelations during the hearing.

The first was that the family’s legal team, led by Grey, was formally seeking a court order requiring a bespoke blood service for the baby using exclusively unvaccinated donors.

The second was that the baby had already had a standard blood transfusion.

Grey said it happened during a surgery where had signed consent forms then blood became needed during the procedure.

“The fact they got away with it once doesn’t mean that we should effectively play blood roulette and try it again,” Grey said.

Ross strongly opposed the order for a special unvaccinated blood service for the baby and the application by Grey to join the NZ Blood Service to the guardianship proceedings.

“There are profound implications in what is being sought in this case,” Ross said.

Ross said the request for a specific donor service for unvaccinated blood jeopardised the integrity of the service.

“It is a concern that an order like this can damage, and will damage, an excellent blood service,” Ross said.

He suggested if such a request was granted, it opened the door to other requests that were theoretically possible to achieve - such as asking for blood from a specific ethnicity - but ethically and clinically bankrupt.

“There’s also a slippery slope element to it,” he said.

“We have been there before as a society.”

Grey cited information provided in an affidavit by Dr Byram Bridle, an associate professor in viral immunology at a veterinary college in Canada.

The material was critical of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and centred on his controversial claims of heart inflammation from spike proteins.

Last year Bridle’s claim the spike protein was harmful or toxic was circulated widely online, drawing strong criticism from experts.

William Matchett, a University of Minnesota Medical School vaccine expert, told the Associated Press the spike protein causes an immune response but is not toxic. Matchett said Bridle selectively quoted or misquoted studies to support his claim.

Ross took aim at the evidence and credentials of Bridle.

He is a doctor “of the PHD variety” not a medical doctor and lacked direct knowledge or expertise of the baby’s case, Ross said.

The baby’s name and any details that could lead to his identification are automatically suppressed.