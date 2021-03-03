B-train truck crash closes SH27 in Waikato

A section of SH27 near Ngarua is closed after a b-train truck rolled overnight. Image / NZTA

A B-train truck crash overnight has closed a section of a Waikato highway.

Detours are in place on State Highway 27 between Ngarua and Diagonal Rds after the giant vehicle tipped on its side, partially blocked the route just before 11pm.

Police say the road is not likely to reopen until 8am at the earliest.

The crash happened between Tatuanui and Matamata near Kereone Rd.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said the truck driver, who was helped out of the wreckage by passersby, was wearing a seatbelt and was not badly injured.

It was initially thought hazardous materials were on board but they turned out to be aerosol cans, he said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the affected section of highway was closed so the wreckage can be removed.

Motorists travelling through the area should allow extra time.