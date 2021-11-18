Avondale shooting: Woman accused of tampering with evidence, violent threats named

A homicide investigation was launched after Rakeem Mars died in Avondale, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman accused of tampering with evidence after an alleged fatal shooting in West Auckland, and using threats of violence against witnesses, can be named.

She is Sandy Younes, 20, of Blockhouse Bay.

Avondale man Mars Rakeem, aged 28, was allegedly shot at a house on Saintly Ave on October 2 and died from his injuries in hospital.

Police were called to the area just before 4.30am after receiving a report that gunshots had been heard.

Saintly Ln was cordoned off while police, including Armed Offenders Squad members, cleared a property.

Police spoke to neighbours following a firearms incident on Saintly Ln, Avondale, in October. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man and woman were charged following his death and appeared in Auckland District Court via audio-visual link.

The man, aged 24, is accused of Rakeem's murder, and unlawfully carrying a firearm and ammunition. He has continued name suppression.

Younes has been charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, by tampering with evidence against the murder accused, by "altering the scene in order to enable him to avoid conviction", court documents reveal.

She is also charged with attempting to dissuade witnesses, by using threats of violence, from giving evidence of the alleged murder.

The pair have been charged with possessing the class A drug methamphetamine.

After a scene examination was carried out at the Saintly Ln property, two firearms were found by police.

Younes and the man were jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges and a three-week trial date has been set down for February 2023.

Younes' interim name suppression lapsed this morning following a hearing at the High Court in Auckland before Justice Geoffrey Venning.